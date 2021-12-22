Fargo pawnshop worker pleads guilty to shooting at robber

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo pawnshop worker accused of shooting at a robber has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Kyle Ramsey entered the plea in an a deal with prosecutors. Cass County States Attorney Birch Burdick says the agreement calls Ramsey to serve 360 days on probation and pay $325 in court fees. If Ramsey completes probation the case will be dismissed and sealed.

Ramsey was working at the Mister Money pawnshop in June when the shop was robbed. Owner Daryn Kapaun has said Ramsey fired at the robber’s car to mark it for police.

Twenty-one-year-old Hunter Havisto has been charged in connection with the robbery.