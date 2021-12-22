Fargo pawnshop worker pleads guilty to shooting at robber

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo pawnshop worker accused of shooting at a robber has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Kyle Ramsey entered the plea in an a deal with prosecutors. Cass County States Attorney Birch Burdick says the agreement calls Ramsey to serve 360 days on probation and pay $325 in court fees. If Ramsey completes probation the case will be dismissed and sealed.

Ramsey was working at the Mister Money pawnshop in June when the shop was robbed. Owner Daryn Kapaun has said Ramsey fired at the robber’s car to mark it for police.

Twenty-one-year-old Hunter Havisto has been charged in connection with the robbery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories