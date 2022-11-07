FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department is searching for public assistance to help them locate an active suspect last seen in Fargo.

The man in question is Tremaine Rainey, who has warrants for his arrest for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two Probation Violation Warrants for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle. Rainey is 5’8, and weighs roughly 180 pounds.

Members of the public have been advised to not approach Rainey if they see him, and should instead call Fargo PD for a dispatch.

The Fargo Police Department can be reached at 701-451-7660. Tips can also be texted to 847411 using the keyword FARGOPD.