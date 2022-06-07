6/7/22, 3:13 p.m.

As of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, the Fargo Police Department confirmed Reese has been located and is safe.

6/7/22, 11:02 a.m.

The Fargo Police Department is asking for help from the public to help locate a missing teenager.

Reese Wanzek-Schwart was last seen in Fargo at 10:45 p.m. on Monday, wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and black volleyball shorts. She is about 5’10” tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has long brown hair.

Anyone who has any information relating to the disappearance or the current whereabouts of Reese is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

Anonymous tips via phone are also accepted and can be submitted by texting FARGOPD, along with your tip, to 847411.