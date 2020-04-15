Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Fargo playgrounds closed due to COVID-19; Fargo parks closed due to flooding

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
playground_1495746691152.png

The Fargo Park District today closed all community playgrounds and play structures due to COVID-19 concerns, effective immediately.

In a statement posted to its website and on other social media, the district said, “with the health of the children in our community as the primary focus, the Fargo Park District Board decided to close playgrounds and play structures amid heightened concerns surrounding the potential risk of COVID-19.”

The district said the decision to close was made in light of, “the guidance from public health officials on physical distancing, limiting in-person social interactions, avoiding spaces where people congregate in close quarters, and the concerns around transmission of the virus being spread through surfaces.”

The Fargo Police Department has made a point to note on its social media sites that it will work to enforce the closure. By “enforce,” the police say, “we will be talking to anyone we see or who is reported to be in a Fargo park playground and ask them to leave. If they don’t or we have to come back to deal with them again, they may be subject to a citation for violating park hours.”

Though playgrounds and play structures are closed until further notice, the district says parks, trails, and green spaces that provide adequate room for physical distancing will remain open.

But not all of them — due to areas of flooding, the Fargo Park District has closed all riverfront parks, nature parks and trails for flood mitigation efforts.

“The park and trail closures are part of an effort to reduce traffic in the area during flood protection efforts. The parks and trails will remain closed until flood levels subside and flood cleanup is completed,” the park district posted on its website.

You can read more on the Fargo Park District’s closures on its website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15"

Why you should start thinking about fire danger now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why you should start thinking about fire danger now"

Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies"

CURLING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CURLING COVID-19"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Virus Photo Goes Viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus Photo Goes Viral"

State Finalizes Hospital Surge Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Finalizes Hospital Surge Plan"

Grocery Stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Stores"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Smithfield Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Closure"

Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Possible Honey Bee Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible Honey Bee Threat"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14"

Band Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Band Class"

Carrie's Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carrie's Kids"

Public Porta-potties at Heaven's Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Public Porta-potties at Heaven's Helpers"

Car Insurance Refunds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Insurance Refunds"

Alcohol Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol Sales"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge