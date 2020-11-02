Fargo police investigate four weekend shootings, 3 injured

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police are investigating four weekend shootings that left three people injured. Authorities haven’t said whether they believe the shootings Saturday night and early Sunday are connected.

A 23-year-old man showed up at a Fargo hospital with a gunshot wound about 11 p.m. Saturday. He was not cooperating with investigators.

A short time later, officers responded to a report of gunshots and found a vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Police say four people in the vehicle were not hurt.

Early Sunday, police found a man shot in the abdomen and another man was found wounded outside the fire department headquarters.