FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department is reporting that a 14-year-old girl, Madelyn Sandstrom, is missing.

According to Fargo police, Madelyn was last seen on February 20th. She is 5’8″ and has brown hair and green eyes.

Madelyn’s parents stated in a Facebook post that she ran away on Monday, Feb. 20th, texting her parents that she would be back the next day. They have not heard back from her since.

If you have any information about Madelyn please contact the Fargo Police Department at (701)-235-4493.