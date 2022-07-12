FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — On this day four years ago, Brenda Kartes checked out of a transitional living facility in Fargo and disappeared. Her remains were discovered over a year later along the Red River.

Police haven’t stopped investigating the circumstances surrounding her death — and now, they’re renewing that call again.

On Tuesday, Fargo police tweeted photos of Kartes and a snippet of information about her.

Kartes checked out of Centre, Inc. at 3501 Westrac Drive to go to a local park around 1:30 p.m. and never returned as planned. Her remains were found on Aug. 22, 2019.

“Since that time, detectives from the Fargo Police Department, along with assistance from the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation, US Marshals Service, US Homeland Security, FBI and many other agencies, have continued to investigate her death. However, the #FargoPD is asking once again for anyone with possible information about Brenda’s death to contact us,” the Twitter post read.

Anyone with information about Kartes can submit a tip by texting FARGOPD to 847411, or by calling the Criminal Investigations Unit at 701-241-1405. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.