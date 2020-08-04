Fargo police say deadly crash believed to be intentional

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police say a head-on crash that killed two people was believed to be intentionally caused by one of the drivers.

Authorities say 30-year-old Nathaniel Wilson, of West Fargo, was driving at a high rate of speed on a north Fargo street Friday afternoon when he crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a vehicle driver by 49-year-old Thomas Edmunds, of Fargo.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. Edmunds died at a hospital.

Police said in a statement that witness accounts and other evidence lead them to believe that Wilson purposely caused the collision. The two men did not know each other.

