Fargo Police seek public’s help identifying man who vandalized Sen. Hoeven’s Fargo office

Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who vandalized North Dakota Senator John Hoeven’s Fargo office December 21.

Around 9:00 a.m., a man wearing a mask and carrying what appears to be an ax entered a hallway at 123 Broadway North Suite 201, walked up to the entrance to Hoeven’s office and began striking equipment on the entrance wall and the doorway windows.

In a video provided to police, the man can be seen pulling out the top window in the doorway with the ax and striking the bottom window and a crossbar that held the windows before casually walking away and out the building.

Fargo Police ask if you have any information or know who the person is to call 701.235.4493 or text FPD and your tip to 847411. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.fargopolice.com.