Fargo police to report hate crimes to city commissioners

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — City commissioners in Fargo have directed the police department to present them with hate crime findings. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the reports will help determine whether the city’s ordinance on hate crimes is effective. The chief says 11 cases were investigated as potential hate crimes this year, “but through the course of the investigation none of those could be shown to be hate crime related in terms of the ability to prosecute them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories