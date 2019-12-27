Fargo police warn winter drivers who leave cars running, unlocked

Cars creep along the Long Island expressway during a blizzard in New York, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(AP) — Fargo police are warning winter drivers about stolen vehicles after a man drove off in a car that was left running, unattended and unlocked.

According to police, a woman ran into a Fargo gas station about 8:30 p.m., Thursday, to make a quick purchase. When she returned to the parking lot, her car was gone.

An officer who happened to be on patrol in the area spotted the vehicle shortly after it was stolen and arrested the suspect. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Mead Jr., of Fargo, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and drunken driving.

The message to the public from the police: Don’t leave your car running and unlocked or unattended when you stop somewhere, even if just for a minute. That’s all the time needed for someone to steal your vehicle.