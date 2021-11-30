Fargo student accused of bringing loaded handgun to school

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A student accused of bringing a loaded handgun to a Fargo elementary school has been suspended pending further investigation by district administrators and police.

School administrators say the student told classmates about the weapon at Lincoln Elementary School Monday and the classmates notified a teacher who located the gun and secured it before turning it over to police.

The school was locked down for a time.

Authorities say the student did not make any threats. The student was escorted to the school office and the child’s parents were contacted.