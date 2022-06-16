Fargo North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Kristjan Helgoe has been named the 2021 NDHP Trooper of the Year by the North Dakota Motor Carriers Association.

The annual award reflects the trucking industry’s appreciation for enhancing safety for those who depend on the highway for their livelihood.

Helgoe has been with the North Dakota Highway Patrol since late 2005. He is a traffic enforcement trooper for the southeast region of the state and is an assistant coordinator for the patrol’s K9 program.

The ND Motor Carriers Association notes in a letter for the award, “Trooper Helgoe’s hard work and dedication have established strong relationships with local law enforcement agencies and other civic groups. As a canine handler he has made himself available to all area agencies, at any hour, to perform searches of vehicles and structures for illegal narcotics. He, along with his K9 partner Fia, have reached out to countless groups to spread a positive message of traffic safety and awareness.”

In addition to this award, Helgoe has also earned the Vision Zero Officer of the Year award in May 2022 and was recognized as a NDHP Top Ten Trooper in speed enforcement, DUI enforcement, Drug enforcement, and occupant protection.