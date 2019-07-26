Fargo woman dies after being dragged by horse in western Minnesota

PERHAM, Minn. (AP) — A North Dakota woman has died after authorities say it appears she was dragged by a horse in western Minnesota.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to a home near Star Lake on Friday morning after a caller reported a woman had been dragged a long distance by a horse.

The 47-year-old Fargo woman died at the scene from her injuries. The sheriff’s office says a rope had been wrapped around her arm.

It appeared the woman had been walking with the horse using a lead rope, but it’s unclear why she was dragged.

