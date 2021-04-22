Fargo’s police chief talks with local activists about police reform

Hundreds of people march on the streets of Fargo, N.D., Saturday, May 30, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police reform and racial equity are on the minds of many following the conviction of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski met with local leaders of Black Lives Matter and another activist organization, OneFargo, on Wednesday to address that reform, which he says is simply part of the progression of law enforcement.

Zibolski says in order for police to be successful and work in partnership with the community, they have to have adaptability, flexibility to progress, be forward-thinkers in terms of what may be a better way to do something than past practices.