NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — About every five years, a new Farm Bill is passed, and the current one is ending soon.

The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill, covers not just agriculture. It includes energy, conservation, credit, and rural development. And it’s set to expire this year, with the exception of some provisions.

“In the perfect world, it ends this year and they would have something in place before the 1st of January to move forward. There’s so many variables that we never really know. But my expectations are that there is enough energy that we could see one passed without doing an extension,” said Mark Watne, the president of the North Dakota Farmers Union.

Farm Bills address agricultural and food policy through different programs including crop insurance, commodity support, and even nutrition assistance.

So, although it’s called the Farm Bill, it impacts more than just producers.

“The reality is this is really a consumer bill. It’s really something that it’s so nice that we can take it for granted because we have so much food supply and we have so much production. And that’s a strength of our country compared to many others, that we can feed our people. And when you go to a grocery store in the United States, it’s almost ridiculous how many choices you have,” said Watne.

And the Director of Public Policy at the North Dakota Farm Bureau agrees. He says while consumers should care, producers should also care about the parts of the bill that don’t directly impact their operations.

“Producers should care about the Farm Bill and all the parts of the Farm Bill that are not directly linked to production Agriculture because that’s our obligation. We have a world market and that world market is more than just what’s around our front gate. And so we have to have a vision of what that world market is and how we can produce the safest food in the world and the most abundant food supply in the world,” said Pete Hanebutt, the director of public policy at the North Dakota Farm Bureau.

The original Farm Bill legislation was enacted in three stages during the 1930s as part of FDR’s New Deal legislation.