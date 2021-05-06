Farm Rescue plants fields for farmer who suffered setbacks

In this photo provided by Farm Rescue, volunteers plant crops on Paul Ivesdal’s farm June 3, 2020 in Edmore, N.D. The wet spring offered only a tiny window for planting, so when Ivesdal fell ill to a coronavirus infection he knew the timing couldn’t be worse. Thanks to Farm Rescue, Ivesdal got his crop in even as he was rushed to a hospital and spend eight days on a ventilator. The nonprofit organization’s help meant that although Ivesdal spent a summer in rehabilitation to recover his walking ability and even now tires more easily, he’ll be able to keep farming. (Dan Erdmann/Farm Rescue via AP)

WOLVERTON, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota farmer who broke his back, fell victim to COVID-19 and recently underwent surgery will nonetheless have corn and soybeans to harvest this fall thanks to an agricultural organization that helps those in need.

The non-profit Farm Rescue helped Robert Nord plant his fields in North Dakota, not far from his homestead in Wolverton, Minnesota.

The farm is Nord’s family’s sole source of income, so getting the crops in on time is a life saver. He says he is overwhelmed by the support.

Farm Rescue has helped more than 700 families since its inception in North Dakota in 2005.