NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has begun its journey to head to schools across the state with the brand-new Farm to School program.

On Tuesday, a meeting was held for producers, consumers, and those who wanted to learn more about this initiative.

Farm to School is part of the NDDA’s efforts to start more conversations about the food students are being served in schools.

They also hope to continue to bring more farm fresh products to schools across the state.

“The kids in our state deserve local food that’s fresh,” said NDDA’s Local Foods Marketing Specialist Katrina Hanenberg. “It’s great for them to know where their food comes from. There’s also the education part of it — they’re learning where food comes from, and where it’s grown.”



For more information on the Farm to School program, visit its website here.