NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you’re a farmer or a rancher in North Dakota over the age of 18, you’re invited to join a focus group to see how one program could decrease stress and improve your well-being.

A doctoral student at North Dakota State University is looking to speak with ag producers about how agriculture is changing, which could impact a farmer’s overall well-being. She wants to find out if a well-being program could help our ag producers.

The hour-long focus group interview will be held virtually over Zoom, and each group will have six to 10 participants. Participants won’t use their real names, and all identifying records will be kept private.

Before the focus group interview, participants will complete a brief online questionnaire to gather information about topics that will be discussed during the focus group. Each participant will get a $20 gift card as a thank you for participating.

To participate in the focus group, you can email caroline.homan@ndsu.edu.