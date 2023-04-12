(KXNET) — Farmers are welcoming this year’s added moisture, but the large amount of snowmelt and runoff doesn’t come without its own set of problems.

North Dakota farmers are up against some challenges this coming planting season.

The rapid snow melt has made its way into farmers’ fields, but that water can’t infiltrate the soil just yet due to frozen soil profiles.

In severe cases, like in Bowbells, White Earth, and Eastern parts of the state, this causes flooding and can ruin an entire planting season.

In minor cases, which most central and western farmers are experiencing, there will be a delay in getting things planted.

An NDSU Extension Center’s cropping specialist says farmers plan to get seeds into the ground in four weeks, but they won’t plant the normal spring crops.

“Instead of starch planting with the small grains, they will change for corn. Because corn has a short period of time to plant. To deal with the excessive moisture farmers can do that through management. Keep the soil covered, improve the infiltration through cover crops, no-till, but when we talk about flooding, I think the only thing we will do is pray,” said Leo Bortolon, a cropping systems specialist for the NDSU Central Research Center.

Overall, Bortolon expects this season to be a great one for farmers, even better than last year.