NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Sunshine and 70s are a huge boost for improving growing conditions — but many farmers say the dirt needs to warm up a bit more before they can plant.

As of Wednesday, soil temperatures in many parts of the state were reading from the upper 40s to around 53 degrees at four inches of soil depth. At one foot deep, the ground in Bottineau remains at the freezing mark. Now that much of the snow has melted off the fields, farmers say anyone planting spring wheat can get started — but for crops like corn and wheat, the best planting conditions are between the mid-50s to around 75 degrees.

“You’ll probably be seeing a lot of spring wheat going in right now,” Morton County farmer Lance Renner said. “Some guys might be going on in corn and beans right now, that’s probably typical of the time right now, but there might be a few guys going later into June, but you just deal with the hand you’re dealt.”

The warmest places for soil temperature in the state on Wednesday were Dickinson and Beach, where the ground temperatures averaged in the 60s.