Fatal crash in Bottineau County after driver strikes a tree

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead after his car struck a tree 15 miles NE of Bottineau on Sunday night at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The man was driving a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis while traveling south on Bottineau County 57. He left the gravel roadway and entered a ditch, causing him to strike a tree that was in a ravine.

The driver was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man and where he was from have not been reported by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

This crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.