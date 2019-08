A North Dakota man lost his life in a deadly crash earlier today.

According to the Highway Patrol, he failed to yield at an intersection, 3 miles South of Enderlin.

The 58-year-old man from Sheldon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the 2nd vehicle is 28 years old…also from Sheldon.

He was transported to a local hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither of them were wearing a seat belt.