Fatal Crash Numbers Increase

An important reminder for drivers hitting the road this weekend.

The D-O-T is reminding everyone to take personal responsibility when traveling…

Especially as we enter the Summer travel season, which begins this weekend.

According to the D-O-T, There has been a 50 percent increase in the number of people who have died on North Dakota roads, compared to the same time last year.

There were 33 deaths as of May 22nd.

Of these, nearly 70% were not wearing their seat belt.

Almost 40%—involved alcohol.

And, 25% were speed-related.

Governor Doug Burgum, along with D-O-T, Highway Patrol and the Department of Health—launched Vision Zero as the state’s primary traffic safety initiative in January 2018.

The goal is to continually work towards zero motor vehicle deaths on North Dakota roads.

Sargeant Wade Kadrmas with the Highway Patrol says you have the ability to prevent crash fatalities and can help them achieve their goal.

“This includes always wearing a seat belt, transporting children in car seats, appropriate for their age, height, and weight, driving distraction free, driving sober, and obeying all posted speed limits,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas.