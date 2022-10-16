PARSHALL, ND (KXNET) –A 24-year-old New Town man was killed in a rollover crash occurring 17 miles South of Parshall on October 16.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 1804 when his vehicle failed to complete a curve, entered a ditch, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and the car came to rest on all four tires. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The victim’s name will be released pending family notification.