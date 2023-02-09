(KXNET) — We’re seeing sunny days, but the ice hasn’t melted quite yet on North Dakota’s lakes.

But one high schooler is asking state lawmakers to pass a new law before he sets out for boating season.

Grant Odermann and his dad Matt were at the capitol on Thursday to testify for House Bill 1366.

It would grant an exemption for barefoot water skiers from wearing a life jacket, so long as they wear a wetsuit with built-in flotation materials.

Grant skis as part of a team along Lake Metigoshe near Bottineau.

“My parents say water skiing and barefooting are good for me. Because it gets me out of the house and off my phone,” Grant said. “I don’t like agreeing with my parents. But they’re right on this one.”

“As a parent, I’m comfortable with it. Also, my wife and mother are comfortable with this exemption. And if Mama Bear is OK with it, I’m hoping you guys are as well,” Matt Odermann said.

Under North Dakota Game and Fish rules, all boaters must carry enough life jackets for every person riding in the boat.