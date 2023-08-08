NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota has turned to artificial intelligence to boost the effectiveness and efficiency of its cybersecurity task force.

According to North Dakota Information Technology, the department uses artificial intelligence to develop proactive tools to anticipate and address emerging cyber threats. However, the FBI says even AI can be used for crime, and cybercriminals have already harnessed the dark side of artificial intelligence.

According to the FBI, AI gets better at writing code and finding code vulnerabilities to exploit every day.

Those capabilities already make a less-sophisticated hacker more effective by writing code and finding weaknesses for the hacker simply by asking for it on any type of artificial intelligence site.

And as AI improves its performance, the FBI believes it’s going to make elite hackers even more dangerous than they are today.

“In just one example, earlier this year, a darknet user claimed to have produced such code with the assistance of chat GPT, and then instructed other cyber criminals on how to use it to recreate malware strains and techniques based on common variants,” said FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray.

According to the FBI, the Chinese government is trying to match our AI capabilities, and the agency reports China poses a formidable cyber and counterintelligence threat on a scale unparalleled among our foreign adversaries.