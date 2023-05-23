NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — After June of this year, the Food and Drug Administration is changing the use of growth implants in cattle.

The latest implants are placed under the skin behind the ear for beef cattle and promote growth while improving feed efficiency. In addition, the FDA has redefined the beef cattle production phase, affecting the labels of new and existing drugs.

The new production phases are as follows:

1.Calves nursing their dams less than 2 months of age.

2. Calves nursing their dams 2 months of age or older.

3. Growing beef steers/heifers on pasture (stockers).

4. Growing beef steers/heifers in a dry lot (backgrounders).

5a. Growing beef steers/heifers fed in confinement for harvest (feedlot cattle).

5b. Growing beef steers/heifers in a grow yard.

This new, streamlined guidance for the phases is important because beef cattle can get one implant per production phase. Currently, there are implants approved for reimplantation, but most implant labels do not have information about their use.