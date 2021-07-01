Federal agriculture officials tour drought-stricken ND

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal agriculture officials are touring drought-stricken North Dakota.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven invited Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and Risk Management Agency Acting Administrator Richard Flournoy for a two-day visit to hear directly from farmers and ranchers about how one of the driest years in recent history is affecting their livelihoods.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says about two-thirds of the state is under extreme or exceptional drought, which is the two top categories.

On Wednesday, the group visited a federal Agricultural Research Service grazing unit in Mandan and made a second stop in Minot.

Thursday’s stops are in Carrington and Argusville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News