(KXNET) — The deadline is quickly approaching for private North Dakota nonprofits to apply for federal funds for last spring’s disaster.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center is reminding private nonprofits, small businesses, and small agricultural cooperatives in the state to apply for disaster loans by April 13.

The SBA Federal Disaster Loan program is for economic injuries that occurred between April 22 to May 25 of 2022 due to the winter storm and flooding.

The loans can be up to $2 million, and be used for paying fixed debts, payroll, and more. The interest rate is 1.875%, with terms of up to 30 years.

Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition, and assistance is available whether there was property damage or not.

“With that deadline being just around the corner, we would encourage any nonprofit organization that feels like they may need some help to go ahead and apply,” explained SBA Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience Public Information Officer, Yolanda Stokes. “With the nonprofits, we give them some time to figure out just how much they need. We also understand that people are watching their debt and watching their debt load, and so they may have been a little resistant to apply.”

These low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Adams, Barnes, Billings, Bottineau, Burke, Cavalier, Dickey, Divide, Dunn, Foster, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Grant, Griggs, Hettinger, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Renville, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Steele, Stutsman, Towner, Traill, Walsh, Ward, Wells, and Williams counties.