(KXNET) — The United States Department of Agriculture has announced that the Biden-Harris Administration will continue to invest in meat processing facilities in our state as part of their plan to create a more fair, competitive, and resilient meat and poultry supply chain.

The goal of the USDA Rural Development is to improve the economic opportunities and quality of life for rural Americans and tribal communities. The federal government is investing $89 million in grant money across the U.S. as a way to dedicate resources to expanding independent processing capacity including in North Dakota.

“When you are able to target those funds into what few processors we really have and to try to expand the capacity of the ones that do exist in North Dakota,” stated USDA Rural Development ND Stae Director, Erin Oban, “we can support North Dakota producers. We can support North Dakota consumers, hopefully, fill a gap that we really noticed in our food supply chain, especially during Covid.”

USDA Rural Development awarded the Lewis & Clark Development Group $5 million to support expanding meat and poultry processing in North Dakota. This is in addition to the $10 million that was previously awarded to the group, which aims to help establish a revolving loan fund that supports producers, processors, and consumers in the state.

“We know that there’s some accountability that comes with those dollars,” stated Oban. “Sometimes, the level of accountability and the technical expertise that sometimes comes with applying for grant programs is difficult for some. Having those funds available through a partner like Lewis & Clark Development Group, for example, make it more accessible and more affordable.”

The development group will use the funds to increase capacity and diversify our country’s food supply, while also furthering economic opportunity. And Oban says supporting local facilities also benefits consumers in the long run.

“We know that there are a couple of companies nationwide that have really monopolized that important part of the food supply chain,” stated Oban, “and aiding local processing keeps the food that’s produced here closest to us. It also helps bring down the costs of getting it to the consumers.”

Lewis & Clark Development Group has a 20-year relationship with Cloverdale Foods, so they will also be benefiting from the grant money as well.

The funds will support Cloverdale Food’s plan for growth over the next three years, which, in turn, is expected to create 225 jobs.