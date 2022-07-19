(KXNET) — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced the immediate availability of $500,000 in Emergency Relief Funds to help the North Dakota Department of Transportation repair roads and bridges damaged by flooding.

According to the FHWA’s Facebook page, the funds will go toward emergency repair work needed immediately to prevent further damage and restore essential traffic.

The FHWA’s Emergency Relief Program offers the repair or reconstruction of federal-aid highways and roads on federal lands which have suffered serious damage as a result of natural disasters or catastrophic failures from an external cause.

The program itself provides $100 million in available funds to be used annually throughout the country.