NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A case that accuses the Joe Biden administration of going too far to silence opponents is underway. This month, a federal judge in Louisiana effectively told the White House and several federal agencies to keep their hands off social media companies.

On a day when most people were out celebrating, Judge Terry Doughty not so quietly put out a 155-page ruling on July 4th, while looking at the Biden administration.

We likely won’t see the case resolved for months (if not years), but KX News spoke to two people in North Dakota who’ve seen some of the negative impacts of social media censorship.

“Were they using the powers of the White House in such a way as to simply impinge the free speech rights of Americans?”, asked NDGOP National Committeeman, Shane Goettle. “And this judge found that they have a likelihood of succeeding on the merits of this case.”

“It clarifies this is an appropriate way for the federal government to communicate with social media. And this is inappropriate,” Former North Dakota State Representative, Rick Becker said.

The injunction is a temporary restraining order. It says federal leaders may not influence or contact Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube to shut down free speech they oppose.

“Regardless of where you’re at,” Becker said, “when government controls the media and the narrative, that’s a society we typically associate with communism, or socialism, or authoritarianism.”

Becker and Goettle say this isn’t simply paranoia — after all, both have seen examples of big tech censorship and its impacts in North Dakota.

“There seemed to be a point in time that we were all looking around saying, ‘I was getting 2,000 likes and 20,000 views last week,'” Becker said while describing political messaging his campaign formerly used on social media. “I’m doing the same stuff now, and I’m getting 200 views.”

“It seemed to be that there was a lot of Republican solicitations going into the spam filters more so than the opposing party, so the RNC sued Google,” Goettle said. “And as soon as that suit was filed, the problem seemed to have gone away.”

The lawsuits began in both Louisiana and Missouri. In Judge Doughty’s ruling, he names several federal leaders in DC, including Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre.

Judge Doughty stated that wasn’t just political speech that was suppressed — and wrote that posts talking about the Hunter Biden laptop, a COVID-19 lab leak theory, and even the effectiveness of masks for kids were hidden from view or blocked from being shared.

“Yes, there’s misinformation out there,” said Becker. “What’s more frightening is when the government controls what we hear.”

“It may go up on appeal several times before we see the end of it,” added Goettle. “Ultimately, something of this magnitude likely finds its way to the Supreme Court.”

The Justice Department had asked Judge Doughty to pause his ruling for now — but the request was denied on Monday. As a result of this refusal, the Justice Department is now appealing the case to the 5th circuit court in New Orleans and is expecting a decision within two weeks.

White House spokespeople have already responded to the court decisions, and claim that the Biden Administration was simply fighting disinformation aimed at Americans and infrastructure.