NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — After people reach a certain age in life, many tend to seek purpose or start networking once again.

One program is helping to provide opportunities for older Native Americans and others to “get in where they fit in.”

Through the National Indian Council on Aging, anyone who is 55 years old and older can apply for the Senior Community Service Employment Program, or SCSEP.

The federal program provides paid job training for unemployed individuals who have limited resources.

“Once we get you into the program, we find a host agency that you’ll be able to go in and get some training, on-the-job paid training,” said State Program Director Lynnette Wise. “It is paid, we do pay for it, we pay for the wages and we also pay for the workers comp insurance.”

Wise says the host agencies are always non-profit organizations or government agencies.

At the host agency, people learn different skill sets to prepare them for the career avenue of their choosing.

“Once we feel that you’re job ready, we will help you make a resume, we’ll help you get registered with Job Service ND and we will also help you find a job,” said Wise.

She says just because you’re older doesn’t mean you don’t have skills to offer. Many employers need determined, mature, and reliable employees, making it a win-win for everyone, seniors included.

“We have a lot of rural people that we actually work with and even people that aren’t rural. If they are in a town, they get lonely, they’re just sitting there, they’re not doing anything, they’re bored and when you’re not using your brain, it’s not a good thing,” Wise explained.

She adds, through SCSEP, seniors also get to learn how to use a computer along with the newest and latest technology being used right now in the workforce.

Wise notes the program is open to all, whether you are Native American or not.

To learn more, call 701-314-5100.