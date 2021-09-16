Federal supply limits affect the availability of COVID-19 antibody treatment in ND

Increased demand and limited supply have led to a change in how COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments will be distributed across the nation, impacting the availability of treatment for those infected with COVID-19.

On Monday, September 13, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) transitioned from the process in which administration sites could directly order products from the distributor to a state/territory-coordinated distribution system.

Under the HHS State/Territory-Coordinated Distribution System, HHS will determine the weekly distribution amount for states and territories based on case burden (cases and hospitalizations) and monoclonal antibody utilization. Each state or territorial health department will identify which mAb administration sites will receive products and determine how much product they receive.

“While there is a shortage of supply, those who need the treatment are encouraged to ask their health care provider,” said NDDoH Health Resources and Response Section Chief Tim Wiedrich. “The ND Department of Health will be working to distribute North Dakota’s allocation to facilities across the state.”

For the distribution week of September 13, North Dakota was allocated 40 units of BAM/ETE and 340 units of REGN-COV. The demand for treatment in North Dakota is anticipated to exceed the allocation.

“Those who have been hesitant about receiving COVID-19 vaccine may be counting on monoclonal antibodies for treatment if they become sick,” said ND State Health Officer Nizar Wehbi. “Due to increased national demand and very limited supply, Monoclonal antibody treatments may not be as available. Vaccination is still the best protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. North Dakotans who have not yet been vaccinated are encouraged to do so.”