North Dakota Public Service Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak said today she’s running for another six-year term on the PSC.

Fedorchak said her time on the PSC has given her, “the technical understanding, relationships and credibility to be an effective regulator as well as an advocate for policies that keep reliability and affordability at the forefront of this energy transition.”

The ‘energy transition’ she refers to means the current development of new and alternative energy sources and technologies in North Dakota as the state moves to meet Governor Burgum’s goal of being “carbon neutral” by 2030.

Fedorchak was appointed to the commission in 2013 by then-Governor Jack Dalrymple. She was elected in 2014 to fill out the remaining two years of that term, and elected again in 2016 to a full six-year term.

The Public Service Commission is made up of three commisssioners who oversee, to one degree or another, areas such as electric and gas utilities, telecommunications companies, energey plant and transmission sitings, weighing and measuring devices, pipeline safety, coal mine reclamation and other related areas.