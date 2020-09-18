Feds charge Fargo man accused of holding gun to officer’s face

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of holding a loaded gun to the face of a Fargo police officer has been charged in federal court.

Authorities say 38-year-old Shawn Larkin, of Fargo, was pulled over on an outstanding warrant shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 9.

Larkin told police he wanted to walk to his apartment first and an altercation ensued.

The suspect allegedly pointed a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun at the officer before the gun was confiscated.

Larkin is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

He is being held in jail and faces a Sept. 28 detention hearing.