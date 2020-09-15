Feds deny more protections for moose in North Dakota, 3 other states

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal officials have denied extending protections under the Endangered Species Act to a subspecies of moose in four upper Midwestern states, including North Dakota.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday ruled the population “the northwestern subspecies” of moose found in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Minnesota is stable.

The agency also there was no notable differences with similar moose across the border in Canada, where the population is healthy.

Two environmental groups filed a petition in 2016 asking for the designation after moose in Minnesota — which has the region’s largest moose population — suffered a decline in the decade prior.

