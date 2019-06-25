Fees for N.D. vital records will more than double on July 1

If you’re looking to get a copy of a North Dakota birth or death certificate, you might want to do so before July 1.

On that day, the fees for such certificates will more than double.

Currently, the price for a certified copy of a birth record is $7. That price will jump to $15 on July 1.

Similarly, the price for a certified copy of a death or fetal death record is $5. That, too, will increase to $15 on July 1.

The fee hikes were approved during the last legislative session. It’s the first increase in the fees since 1983 and brings North Dakota’s fees for vital records in line with other Midwestern states.

“These new changes have required the division to make multiple enhancements to forms and existing IT systems to accommodate the fee increase,” said Darin Meschke, State Registrar at the North Dakota Department of Health. “Our staff has been working hard to make sure we have everything ready for July 1.”

To make the fee and form changes in the state’s computer system, the Vital Records office will be closed to the public on Friday, June 28, 2019. However, online requests will still be accepted.

For more information on North Dakota vital records, visit www.ndhealth.gov/vital.