FEMA provides an additional $1.6 Million to Stutsman County for COVID-19 Response

FEMA has provided more than $1.6 million in Public Assistance funding to Stutsman County for costs related to the October 2019 flooding. Under this declaration, FEMA has paid a total of $10.9 million for the state of North Dakota to date. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued January 21, 2020. This funding is authorized under Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

The $1.6 million was approved for Stutsman County to utilize force account labor, equipment, and material for a permanent grade raise of County Road 39, which had been inundated by floodwaters.

During the incident period, historically high groundwater saturation, and subsequent rapid snowmelt created an unprecedented October flood in central and eastern North Dakota. Powerful floodwaters washed surface gravel and culverts from Stutsman County and township roads and disrupted lifeline infrastructure. This prevented access to multiple residences within the St. Paul Township, creating significant delays for first responders struggling to reach citizens in need.