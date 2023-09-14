Travelers are seen at after passing through a TSA checkpoint at Denver International Airport in February 2023.(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Secretary of Homeland Security, FEMA Administrator, and TSA Administrator are projecting this upcoming holiday season to be another busy one.

According to a news release, they have teamed up to give out a new public service announcement (PSA) to ask travelers to make a plan and be prepared before they travel.

This PSA will be shown on all airport security checkpoint monitors

Travelers are encouraged to make preparations before their travels, which includes checking with their airport and airline, packing items they might need during an emergency, and making sure their families are safe while on vacation or traveling for work.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and TSA Administrator David Pekoske held a press conference, and you can watch that video right here.

“The Department of Homeland Security works day in and day out to keep the American people safe, but we cannot do it alone,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “Everyone has a role to play when it comes to staying safe, especially when traveling. Natural disasters and emergencies could happen at any time, so it is important to be prepared.”

“We want people to be safe when they travel and be prepared for emergencies,” FEMA Administrator Criswell added. “I encourage you to visit Ready.gov to learn about how you can prepare yourself and your family. And remember to download the free FEMA app and get alerts and warning for up to five locations in the United States. I also encourage you to share this important PSA with your family and friends.”

TSA is also highlighting being prepared, as the agency screened 264 million passengers this summer. But at the same time, extreme weather events are happening more and becoming more severe.

“Transportation security might not immediately come to mind when you think of disaster preparedness, but travel readiness is an important part of being prepared,” TSA Administrator Pekoske said. “Our hope is that passengers who make their way through security screening see this PSA on an airport monitor, and are reminded about the importance of being prepared for their travel that day and future travel by ensuring they do not have any prohibited items in their carry-on bag. We also encourage travelers enroll in TSA PreCheck and arrive early for what we are projecting to be another busy holiday travel season.”

The PSA has a few steps that everyone can take to be prepared.

Assess your needs, whether that’s having medications or needing an assistive device. Engage with your support network and make sure you have someone watching your home while you’re gone.

Make a plan, from the travel route to understanding the risks you might face in your destination. It’s important to know what you need and what to do if you face a disaster or emergency.

When people are packing, it’s important to have items they may need in their carry-on as an emergency kit, and it’s always a good idea to check the “What Can I Bring?” tool.

This is just one initiative that FEMA, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Biden-Harris Administration are doing for this National Preparedness Month to make sure people are disaster-ready.

To learn more about National Preparedness Month, you can visit this website.