BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Burleigh County’s NDSU Extension says there have been little to no pest problems in our local crops this year; however, there has been one major concern for our state’s farmers and that was some fungal diseases being found in our small grains.

In Wednesday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, we’ll look at the top pathogens in our region.

NDSU lists the two most common root rots in small grains, as common root rot and Fusarium crown and root rot. It is said that these root rots are caused by soil-borne fungi that can attack the roots and crowns of small grains.

“These strains, some of them are resistant to certain products, and a farmer can spend a whole bundle of money spraying pesticides that don’t work at all,” said Dr. Kenneth Deahl from USDA.

Now, fungicides and pesticides can be helpful, but sometimes farmers need a different approach. And this year, North Dakota has kept these fungi at bay, thanks to some combination of crop rotations, light watering, fungicides, and pesticides.