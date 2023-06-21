NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Podworms are a type of moth and a serious problem in several crops in the country. And unfortunately, one of their favorite foods to eat — soybeans — is a major agricultural product in North Dakota. As a result, any potential infestations must be cleared out immediately.

In Wednesday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, we learned one interesting way of protecting our crops without the use of pesticides.

If you don’t control the population, these moths can procreate fast.

Each female can lay 500 or more eggs each year. As a result, the USDA is trying a new strategy to deal with them: sterile moths.

Scientists release these moths into the infected area, which then mate with the moths already on the ground, which stops offspring from continuing. Right now, they have remote-controlled aircraft that release the insects — but sometimes, they have regular piloted planes that release them in a manner similar to a crop duster.

“The only difference is that remotely piloted aircraft are more nimble, cost less, as well as are more effective in suppressing infestations,” said Osama El-Lissy from the USDA.