NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The need for a strong workforce has been a continuous topic for North Dakota.

To help, the Department of Commerce partnered with ‘Find the Good Life in North Dakota‘ to help bring more workers from across the nation to fill jobs that will improve our state.

‘Find the Good Life’ is a program that links people’s life goals to the right community here in North Dakota.

After entering interests and a job specialty, a person is connected with a ‘Work Force Champion’ in North Dakota.

From there, the mentor will help set up job interviews, give insight into the community and help with the relocation process.

“Workforce is a topic we are continuing to hear about. So, we are trying to be at the table to support the larger programs the state is doing, and then how do we funnel that down to attract that new employee for whatever the business may be. Whether it be healthcare, IT, even programs that tie into Minot State with cyber security. How do we bring people to our community, and then build that workforce,” said Brekka Kramer, President and CEO for the Minot Area Chamber EDC

The program rolled out in June and the Chamber says it’s already successful.