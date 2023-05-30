NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The locations and dates for the Great Plains Food Bank have been announced for its Youth Summer Meals Program.

According to a news release, there will be 15 sites in Cannon Ball, Dickinson, Elgin, Enderlin, Fargo, Jamestown, West Fargo, and Williston. Distribution begins this week and goes through August 23.

The program was started to offer access to food assistance for kids during the summer when school lunch and breakfast programs are not available.

Kids up to the age of 17 can get a boxed meal during the distribution time.

34% of people who seek food assistance through the Great Plains Food Bank are kids every year. Last summer, the Youth Summer Meals Program gave over 5,000 meals to just under 300 kids.

Cannon Ball at Tipi Wakan Church on Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. from July 31 to August 22.

Dickinson at AMEN Food Pantry on Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) from June 1 to August 21, except July 4.

Williston at Gloria Dei Church on Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from August 1 to August 18.

Elgin at Elgin School on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. (Mountain Time) from May 31 to August 9.

Enderlin at First Lutheran Church on Monday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. from June 5 to August 17.

Fargo at The Arbors at McCormick Park on Monday through Friday from 12:30-1 p.m. from June 5 to August 25, except July 4.

Jamestown at Stutsman County Extension on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 12-1 p.m. from May 31 to August 23. At TRAC from Monday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from May 30 to August 23, except July 4. At Leapaldt Park on Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. from June 5 to August 4, except July 4. At Nickeus Park on Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. from June 5 to August 4, except July 4. At Meidinger Park on Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. from June 5 to August 4, except July 4. At Alfred Dickey Library on Monday through Friday from 12-1 p.m. from May 30 to August 23, except July 4. At Washington Elementary on Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. from May 31 to July 28, except July 4.

West Fargo at Herb Tintes Park on Tuesday from 6-6:45 p.m. from June 13 to August 15, except July 4. At The Wilds Park on Tuesdays from 7-7:45 p.m. from June 13 to August 15, except July 4.

You can find the full list of other locations, dates, and times on the Great Plains Food Bank’s website.