NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — This one is for the people who are impossible to shop for, or for those who don’t want anything.

According to a news release from WalletHub, gift cards make gift-giving simple and reduce the need to worry about someone’s taste or what they may already have.

However, gift cards are not created to be equal, even if they are the most popular type of present for the 17th consecutive year.

Thankfully, WalletHub compared the 50 most popular options, and the results are in.

The top 10 gift cards include Starbucks, Sephora, Target, Disney, Chick-fil-A, iTunes, Fandango, Visa, eBay, and Home Depot.

Choosing the right gift card can still be difficult, but WalletHub does have 12 tips to help choose the right one for each person on your list.

Look for a discount. Avoid card-network gift cards (like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover). Don’t confuse gift cards and prepaid cards. Watch out for loyalty cards with different rules. Resale is always an option. When in doubt, just give cash. Tap into unredeemed value. Buy gift cards with rewards. E-gift cards are great in a time crunch. Avoid using gift cards as an excuse to overspend. Check the card before leaving the store. be careful of inactivity fees.