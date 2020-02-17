Fire Leaves Over a Dozen People Without Homes

GRAND FORKS, N.D.– An early-morning apartment fire in Grand Forks is leaving over a dozen people without a home tonight.

Crews have been on scene since 2:30 a.m., dealing with the aftermath of a fire at an apartment building, just two blocks away from Central High School.

Firefighters tell WDAY News that the fire started in the basement of the building, then worked its way up to the attic.

18 total people lost their homes, and two of them had to go to the hospital.

WDAY also reached out to the Red Cross, who says volunteers helped eight of the 18 people living there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.