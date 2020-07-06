Firefighters warn: proper fireworks disposal is crucial

After a day filled with fireworks, fire departments are reminding those who launched them to make sure they’re disposed of properly.

Firefighters say fireworks should be left alone for 30 minutes after they’re shot off, before cleaning them. After that, they suggest soaking them in a bucket of cold water for 15 minutes or spraying them with a hose.

Moorhead firefighters we spoke to say doing this could lessen the chance of a firework going off again.

“They still could have charges in them, and then they still could go off, so that’s one very important thing. That’s why we want to leave them for at least 30 minutes,” shared Moorhead Firefighter Anthony Cross.

The Moorhead Fire Department was called to two fireworks-related fires last year, but so far, they haven’t been called to any this year.