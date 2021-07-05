Fireworks ignite a dozen blazes in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Firefighters in Fargo spent the Fourth of July racing from one blaze to another as residents launched a barrage of illegal fireworks.

The Fargo Fire Department issued a news release early Monday morning saying firefighters responded to 15 fires on Sunday. Twelve were fireworks related.

The blazes included two grass fires, three dumpster fires, one wood chip fire and nine structure fires. Only one fire resulted in significant damage. That blazed burned out an apartment garage. Other attached garages saw smoke damage.

The fire department also helped a person who lost a thumb and finger in a fireworks explosion. Fireworks are illegal anywhere in the city. Police responded to more than 80 fireworks complaints.