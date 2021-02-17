First cases of UK COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The UK variant of COVID-19 has made its official appearance in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday said the new variant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, first detected in the United Kingdom, has been identified in positive specimens from two North Dakotans.

The results were confirmed on Tuesday, Feb. 16. One individual had recently returned from domestic travel before becoming ill and the second individual was a close contact of the first.

Both were interviewed by contact tracers at the time their initial positive results were received and close contacts were identified.

A third case is suspected to be the UK variant and is currently under investigation.

“This variant strain is thought to be more contagious, which reinforces the importance of continuing to wear a mask, physical distancing, staying home when you’re sick, getting tested, and quarantining when you’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive,” said Kirby Kruger, Disease Control Director for the ND Department of Health.

Getting vaccinated is also a way to prevent the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, Kruger added.

Preliminary studies have indicated the COVID-19 vaccines currently in use are effective against the UK variant strain.

This variation of the virus was first detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020, and has been found in numerous countries around the world, including the United States.

To date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 1,173 cases of the new variant from 41 states. For more information, see CDC: New COVID-19 Variants.